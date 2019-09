MAYOR JANE CASTOR BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor Mayor Jane Castor will host the third meeting in the recently introduced Vendor Certification Tour. The event will take place Thursday, September 26th, at All Art Studio Venue, 4725 North Hesperides Street, Tampa, 33614, from 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. During the event, City…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.