MARLEY WILKES Continuing her transition into office, Mayor Jane Castor has hired an individual to serve as her Director of Strategic Initiatives. Ms. Marley Wilkes will assume duties that include tracking and executing Mayor Castor’s strategic initiatives that she campaigned on. “Marley is a consummate professional with years of experience executing major projects, building non-profits and running campaigns,”…



