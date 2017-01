Bristol County Sheriff Tommy Hodgson. BRISTOL COUNTY, MA —- Last week, during his swearing-in ceremony, Bristol County (Mass.) Sheriff Thomas Hodgson proposed offering inmates as free labor if President-elect Donald Trump should decide to go forth with his plans to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. As it turns out, some…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.