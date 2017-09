Mary J. Blige and her soon to be ex-husband, Kendu Isaacs. Mary J. Blige used the “misery” she was experiencing as her marriage fell apart as inspiration for her role in “Mudbound.” Mary is currently going through a contentious divorce with her estranged husbandMartin ‘Kendu’ Isaacs and she reveals the “heaviness” she was feeling…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.