MARY E. MAY PRAYERLINE MINISTRY PRESENTS SCHOLARSHIP TO STUDENT The Mary E. May Intercessory Prayerline Ministry held its Scholarship Breakfast recently to present a scholarship and gifts to a deserving student. The breakfast was held in the Life Center of First Baptist Church of College Hill. The Scholarship Committee Chairperson, Joan Dawson and the Founder…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.