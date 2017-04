The man-of-few-words, Marshawn Lynch is talking with the Oakland Raiders. In mid-March, rumblings leaked that Marshawn Lynch would consider coming back to the NFL for one team — the Oakland Raiders — who had a mutual interest in the idea of a homecoming for Beastmode. On Wednesday (Apr. 5), the Oakland native reportedly met with…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.