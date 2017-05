SUSPECT INSIDE ATM SUSPECT OUTSIDE ATM CHARLES McGEE The Tampa Police Department has arrested a man who robbed an elderly woman inside an ATM machine. According to police, the incident took place shortly before 2 a.m., on May 1st at the Amscot, 8409 N. Florida Avenue. The suspect, later identified as 43-year-old Charles Omar…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.