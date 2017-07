RAY CHARLES COCHRAN A 58-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempting to rob a bank. He was arrested before he could leave the bank. According to Tampa Police, Ray Charles Cochran entered the Sun Trust Bank, 1701 E. 7th Avenue, and passed a note to the teller stating that he was armed…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.