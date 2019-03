KENDRICK JAMES … Charged with second-degree murder Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting his neighbor. He is being held at the Hillsborough County Jail without bond. Police had been searching for 31-year-old Kendrick James since last Sunday night. He was wanted in connection with a shooting that…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.