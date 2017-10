DEBIT CARD SUSPECT Police are currently searching for a man who allegedly used a debit card stolen during the burglary of a vehicle. The burglary took place on the morning of September 22nd. According to police, the vehicle was in the parking lot of the University Lake Apartments, 14200 Bruce B Downs Blvd., when…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.