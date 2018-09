McKINSIE ALEXANDER LYONS … Charged in double murders SAMONA RAMEY … Charged with two counts of first-degree murder ALEXIS MARTINEZ … Found murdered in Ruskin home JUANITA SOLORZANO … Found murdered in Ruskin home Last week, law enforcement officers in Carroll County, Kentucky arrested a man wanted for a double…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.