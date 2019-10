TAIWAN LEVON BLANDIN … Wanted for murder The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has obtained warrants for a man they consider armed and dangerous. He is wanted in connection with the murder of an elderly woman. According to police, 30-year-old Taiwan Blandin is currently at large and was last seen driving the victim’s 2011 dark red Chevy…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.