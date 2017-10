JOHN ASCH A 44-year-old homeless man was admitted to a local hospital Monday evening. He was shot while riding his bicycle. According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, emergency personnel from the fire department responded to the 6600 block of 62nd Avenue, North, around 7 p.m. When they arrived, they discovered that John Chesterfield…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.