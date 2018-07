TERRESE LAFAYTE COLSTON A 28-year-old Tampa man shot by a Lakeland Police officer last week, is facing several charges. Those charges include attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, carjacking with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and violation of felony probation. Terrese Lafayte Colston, who is recovering…



