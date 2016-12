WILLIAM GASTON A 47-year-old man was shot and killed at his home. The shooting took place Saturday evening. According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to 10830 Maplewood Avenue, in New Port Richey in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived shortly before 10:30 p.m., they discovered Anthony Fontana laying in the front…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.