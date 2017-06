LAMONDAY BRITT Last week, a federal judge sentenced a Tampa man to 15 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. According to court documents, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the home of Lamonday Britt, 45, of Tampa, after he allegedly sold crack…



