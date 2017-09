RAYMOND ADAMS Sentenced to 8 years, 5 months in prison A federal judge has sentenced a 29-year-old man to prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking offense. He pleaded guilty on May 31, 2017. Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell sentenced Raymond Adams to 8…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.