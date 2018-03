MICHAEL BERNARD CODE TONY MARVIN JOHNSON A U. S. District Judge has sentence a Bradenton man to more than 10 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to the charges on December 13, 2017. Last week, Judge Charlene Honeywell handed down a sentence of 10 years and 5 months to Michael Bernard Code. Code…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.