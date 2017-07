ROBBERY SUSPECT The Clearwater Police Department is currently searching for a man who robbed a convenience store Friday night. He gave the clerk a note stating that he was armed. According to police, the man entered the Circle K, 1701 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd., shortly after 10 p.m. Once inside, he handed the clerk a not…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.