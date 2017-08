CALVIN BUTLER In April of this year, the Sarasota Police Department arrested 45-year-old Calvin Butler, of Bradenton. He was charged with several crimes related to drugs. He also had $10,370 in his possession at the time of his arrest. Butler was charged with trafficking in hydromorphone, possession of cocaine with intent to sell or deliver…



