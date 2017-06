RICHMOND McDONALD … Pleaded guilty to sexually abusing child SHAUNA BOSELLI … Pleaded guilty to sexually abusing child A 40-year-old man pleaded guilty to enticing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct. He is slated to be sentenced on September 28, 2017. According to court documents, a relative of the child, Jamie Esposito,…



