JOSEPH CALTAGIRONE A 61-year-old man has pleaded guilty to possessing an unregistered destructive device. He was arrested after an explosion at his home on April 11, 2018. According to court documents, members of the Tampa Police Department Bomb Squad were conducting a training exercise on N. 12thStreet, when they heard a loud explosion. Their…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.