GREGORY APICELLA A 53-year-old man pleaded guilty to his role in a fatal drug overdose. He faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 20 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set for Gregory Apicella, of Fort Myers. Apicella pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl and to causing the overdose death of “J.Y.,” a 21-year old man living…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.