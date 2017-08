ANTHONY SANCHEZ A 25-year-old man pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and weapons charges last Friday. He is facing a minimum mandatory 5 years to life in prison. Anthony Sanchez, of Bradenton, pleaded guilty to possessing with the intent to distribute carfentanil and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. A sentencing date…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.