JERMAINE A. LONG A 33-year-old man was fatally shot in the parking lot of a night club. The shooting took place early Monday. According to police, Jermaine A. Long was in the parking lot of The Sugar Room, 1239 4th Street S., in St. Petersburg, when the shooting took place. Long died as a…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.