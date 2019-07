ENIEL MARZO-ALAYO A 34-year-old man was arrested and is facing several charges. He is accused of taking a vehicle and carrying its owner on a wild ride. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:30 p.m., last Thursday, deputies responded to the Gibsonton Mobile Home Park in reference to a stolen pickup truck….



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.