The Four Points Sheraton Suites Tampa Airport Westshore, 4400 W. Cypress Street, is where the kidnapping took place. The victim was held at the Ice Lounge, in Jacksonville, still wearing handcuffs. Detectives with the Tampa Police Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are jointly working on a kidnapping case. The incident took…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.