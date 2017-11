MICHAEL J. HERNANDEZ Police arrested a 35-year-old Tampa man and charged him with 1 count of child abuse. He is accused of being an 11-year-old with a PVC pipe. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Michael J. Hernandez and the 11-year-old boy were inside the Phase 5 Gym, 202 Moon Street, S., last…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.