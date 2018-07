RAMON TURNER … Charged with first-degree murder MICHAEL ROBERT GUTHRIDGE … Died April 6, 2018 A 28-year-old man was charged with firs-degree murder earlier this week. He was indicted for the murder while he was in jail in another county. Ramon Turner, of Lakeland, was served with the indictment while being held…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.