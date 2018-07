REGINALD HOLLIE Last week, a U. S. District judge sentenced a Tampa man to nearly 20 years in prison. The court also ordered him to forfeit the firearm used in the offense. Judge Elizabeth A. Kovachevich sentenced Reginald Hollie a.k.a. Reginald Bedford, 35, of Tampa to 19 years and 7 months in federal prison….



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.