DENISE ALBURY COGMAN JAMES WARE … Gets life sentence Earlier this week, a Hillsborough Circuit judge sentenced a man to life in prison. He was convicted of stabbing his girlfriend to death fouryears ago. James Ware, 60, was arrested the day after the body of Ms. Denise Albury Cogman was discovered…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.