JUNIOR JEAN-NOEL A federal judge sentenced a 21-year-old Brandon man to prison Wednesday. The Court also entered a money judgment of $292,291.05, considered the proceeds of the crime. He pleaded guilty February 23, 2018. Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell sentenced Junior Jean-Noel, of Brandon, to 5 years and one month in federal prison for credit…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.