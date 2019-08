AARON TROUPE A 30-year-old Tampa man was sentenced to prison earlier this week. He entered a guilty plea to charges filed against him on April 17, 2019. U. S. Judge Charlene Honeywell sentenced Aaron Troupe, of Tampa, to serve 5 years and 1 month in federal prison. The court also ordered him to pay…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.