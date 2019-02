XAVIER WILLIAMS … Sentenced to 3 years in May 2018 Earlier this week, a federal judge sentenced a man to prison in connection with a theft case. He pleaded guilty April 5, 2018. S. Judge James Moody, Jr., sentenced Taurence Creary, 47, of Tampa, to five years in prison. He pleaded guilty to…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.