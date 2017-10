DOUGIE GLIDDEN A judge sentenced a 21-year-old man to 40 years in prison. He was convicted of killing a woman at a night club in 2014. Dougie Glidden was convicted of shooting into a crowd outside Club 301, on U. S. Highway 301 in August 2014. One of the shots struck a club patron,…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.