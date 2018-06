CHAUNCEY GREGORY A 33-year-old man was sentenced to 17 years and 6 months in federal prison. He pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and drugs. Last Friday, District Judge Steven D. Merryday¬†handed the lengthy sentence to Chauncey Gregory, of St. Petersburg, for having 500 grams or more of cocaine…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.