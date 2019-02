RODERICK LAMAR DUVAL ¬† A 39-year-old man was handed down a prison sentence last week. He entered a guilty plea on September 27, 2018. Roderick Lamar Duval, of Bradenton, was sentenced to 16 years and 8 months for distributing fentanyl and heroin. According to court documents, Duval¬†sold fentanyl and heroin to an undercover detective on…



