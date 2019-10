MARIO MARQUEZ ROBERSON On Monday, a federal judge sentenced a St. Petersburg man to serve time in prison. He pleaded guilty for distribution of a synthetic drug on April 2, 2019. U .S. District Judge Steven Merryday sentenced 28-year-old Mario Marquez Roberson to 15 years and 8 months in federal prison for distribution of 4-flouroisobutyrl fentanyl,…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.