JONATHAN MILLAGE CRIST … Facing Murder Charge A 24-year-old man was arrested over the weekend and charged with murder. He is currently being held at the Hillsborough County Jail without bond. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Club 92, 10101 E. Highway 92, around 1:20 a.m., Saturday in reference to…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.