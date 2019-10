ROYTANER WILLIAMS A 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two counts of sexual battery. The cases are not related. According to the Tampa Police Department, the most recent incident took place on March 14, 2019. The victim said she met Roytaner Williams, who identified himself as “John,” in a park. They talked…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.