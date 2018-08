MELVIN ALLEN …Died after being struck by car A 47-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle late Wednesday. The accident took place in the 1300 block of East Hillsborough Avenue. According to police, Melvin Allen, of Tampa, was walking westbound on the sidewalk around 11 p.m. He reportedly stepped off the sidewalk and…



