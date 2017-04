GEORGE HALL The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead. Police responded to the shooting at 1834 49th Street South. According to police, the victim has been identified as George Hall, 37, of St. Petersburg. His body was discovered at the residence around 2:30 a.m., Saturday. He had…



