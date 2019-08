JAMES WILLIAM HANSON, JR. MATTHEW KORATTYLL … Carjacking, Murder Victim A 39-year-old Tampa man was arrested Tuesday and is facing several charges. He is currently being held at the Hillsborough County Jail without bond. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the incident that ended with a murder began around 10:30 a.m., Tuesday. An…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.