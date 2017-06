MARK ANTHONY BIERMANN A 58-year-old Winter Haven man was arrested and charged with soliciting a teenager to perform a sex act. The incident took place at the Steak N’ Shake Restaurant, 6938 Cypress Gardens Blvd. According to police, Mark Anthony Biermann entered the restaurant and ordered food. He paid for the food and then…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.