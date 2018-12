WELDON LEENARD GOSS The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man and charged him with sexual battery. The victim is an 11-year-old girl. According to police, 39-year-old Weldon Leenard Goss was arrested last week. Deputies said the incident took place December 9, 2017, in Land O’ Lakes. Goss knew the girl, police said….



