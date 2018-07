ROBERTO KIRKLAND The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 35-year-old man and charged him with sexual battery. He is accused of assaulting an 85-year-old man who lives in Sun City Center. According to police, the incident took place between June 6th and June 9th, while Roberto Kirkland worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at the…



