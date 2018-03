A Tampa man was arrested Friday and charged with 38 different crimes related to sexual contact with children. The victims are two 14-year-old minors. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, police began investigating Timothy Wayne Tuttle, 27, in January this year. After learning about the first victim, detectives discovered a second victim. Tuttle…



