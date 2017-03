JESSE PAUL GREENE A 26-year-old man was taken into custody last week and charged with first-degree murder. He was charged with killing a 16-year-old nearly 2 years ago. According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Lenny Acosta was shot to death at his home, 2593 Langdon Avenue, S., November 10, 2015. Police said Jesse…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.