CLIFTON LAMONT MOODY The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday and charged him with the death of his co-worker. The two men were working in an unincorporated area when the murder took place. According to police, shortly after 1 p.m., Tuesday, deputies responded to the Southern Comfort Mobile Home Park, 24479 U….



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.