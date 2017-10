FELIPE DIAZ HERNANDEZ Detectives have arrested a man and charged him with sexual battery of a 13-year-old girl. He is currently being held at the Hillsborough County Jail without bond. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old Felipe Diaz Hernandez forced the victim to have sexual intercourse with him last year. The victim…



